First Hawaiian Bank Buys 5,207 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:AME opened at $130.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $148.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
