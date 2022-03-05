Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.07 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.07 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

