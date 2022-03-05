Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

BBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 71,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,341. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.