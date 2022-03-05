China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

Shares of China Recycling Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,141. China Recycling Energy has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.