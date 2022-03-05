Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cyren alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the third quarter worth $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYRN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 5,531,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.17. Cyren has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cyren Company Profile (Get Rating)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.