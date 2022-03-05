iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 77,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,370. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $94.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.676 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

