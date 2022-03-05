Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 10,273 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Square stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,136,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,818,234. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 343.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

