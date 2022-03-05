Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.06. 878,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,030. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.12 and its 200-day moving average is $326.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

