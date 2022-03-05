Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

