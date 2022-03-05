Diversified Trust Co Sells 179 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.10. 1,132,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.18. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

