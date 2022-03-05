Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 17.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 356,777 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,879,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,984 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 521,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,190. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51.

