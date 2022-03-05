Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.00. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. 180,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.