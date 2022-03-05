Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

NYSE PNC traded down $6.72 on Friday, hitting $184.87. 2,823,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

