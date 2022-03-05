Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 2,374 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

