3,025 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 874,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,504. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

