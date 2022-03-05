iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.

