Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.13. 78,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,902. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 139,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.