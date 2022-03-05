Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.65. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

