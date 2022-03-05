Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $6.94 on Friday, hitting $200.29. 10,912,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

