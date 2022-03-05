Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up approximately 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.93 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

