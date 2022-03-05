Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will report $580.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $535.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,319. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after buying an additional 2,522,680 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

