Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $839,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $68,762,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,244,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

ED traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. 1,754,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

