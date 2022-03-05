BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAESY. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.53. 891,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $40.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

