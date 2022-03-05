Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 999,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,587,000 after buying an additional 104,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 9,602,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

