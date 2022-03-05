ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

ABB traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.68. 3,255,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

