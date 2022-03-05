Analysts Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toast.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. raised their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after buying an additional 1,913,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Toast by 4,086.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Toast by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $17.89. 5,542,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

