Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

NYSE ICE traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,846. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

