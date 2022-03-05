5,954 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.