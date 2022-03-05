Webster Bank N. A. Has $373,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.