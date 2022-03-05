Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

