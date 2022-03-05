Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.02 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Peony has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and $293,715.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 143,990,779 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.