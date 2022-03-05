Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.50 million-$757.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.02 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.140 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.42. 1,859,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,137. Five9 has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,054. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Five9 by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,875,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

