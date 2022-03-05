Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.52

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as low as $12.52. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 878 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Gyrodyne by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 110,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Gyrodyne by 54.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

