Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Grows By 105.2%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 105.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $34.38. 453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,189. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

