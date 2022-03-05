The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,830,000 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 13,553,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

