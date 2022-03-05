HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.12. 188,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

