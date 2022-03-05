Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Increases By 100.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 43,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.