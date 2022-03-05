State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,624 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

Shares of UPS opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.54. The firm has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

