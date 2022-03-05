Oppenheimer Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $510.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

