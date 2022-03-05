State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $18.74 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $56,211,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.48.

NYSE:FDX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $206.31 and a one year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

