Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,876 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,380,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.14. 12,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.63. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $173.99 and a one year high of $218.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.762 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.