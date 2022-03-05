HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,716,000 after buying an additional 44,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $750.91.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $459.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.87 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.