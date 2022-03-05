Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s Largest Position

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,385 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 75.3% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,211. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

