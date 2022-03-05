Grassi Investment Management Takes Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in onsemi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in onsemi by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of onsemi by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of onsemi by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ ON traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,569,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

