Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $9.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $264.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

