Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 5,650,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

