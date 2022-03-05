Kieran Barry Columb Sells 23,956 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,228,174.70.
Shares of L traded up C$3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$106.02. 601,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,757. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$63.80 and a 12-month high of C$106.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.
About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Read More
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.