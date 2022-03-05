Kieran Barry Columb Sells 23,956 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,228,174.70.

Shares of L traded up C$3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$106.02. 601,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,757. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$63.80 and a 12-month high of C$106.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.23.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

L has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.30.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.