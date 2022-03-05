Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.3% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.93. 2,932,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.87 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

