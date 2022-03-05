Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.56

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.56 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 211.50 ($2.84). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.62), with a volume of 97,614 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £145.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

