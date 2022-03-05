Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.56

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.56 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 211.50 ($2.84). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.62), with a volume of 97,614 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £145.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.
Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)
