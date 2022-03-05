Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.55. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 3,248 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253,399 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.